Iran unveils first hypersonic missile capable of reaching Israel

The missile has a range of approximately 870 miles (1,400 km) and is the first of its kind for the Islamic Republic

Iran unveiled a new advanced hypersonic missile dubbed "Fattah" Tuesday morning, at an event attended by President Ebrahim Raisi, head of the Revolutionary Guards Corps Hossein Salami, and other senior Iranian officials. According to Tehran, it reaches a range of up to 870 miles (1,400 km) and is able to evade "all enemy air defense systems."

It is the first time that Iran has presented a hypersonic missile capable of reaching a speed five times greater than the speed of sound. The missile would also be able to perform erratic maneuvers inside and outside the Earth's atmosphere to thwart any type of air defense. Its speed before impact is on the order of Mach 13 to Mach 15.

The development of the new missile had been announced in November by the Iranian regime, and state media started hinting at its introduction a few days prior to its official presentation.

In May, Iran unveiled a new version of the Khorramshahr ballistic missile, which has a range of 1,200 miles (2,000 km) and can also strike Israeli territory. The missile, named after a major battle in the Iran-Iraq War and a battle of the Prophet Muhammad against the Jews of the Arabian Peninsula in the 7th century CE, can carry a 1.5-ton nuclear warhead.

Hypersonic missiles are the latest weapon in the evolution of arms, designed to beat interception systems like Israel’s Iron Dome. Russia, considered a world leader in the technology, has claimed its hypersonic missiles are ‘unstoppable' — a claim that was brought into question when Ukraine appeared to shoot down a number of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles using the U.S-supplied Patriot system last month.