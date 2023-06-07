U.S. slaps sanctions on Iranian, Chinese backers of Tehran’s ballistic missile program

The sanctions come after Iran unveiled its first domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missile

The United States on Tuesday said it imposed sanctions on over a dozen people and entities in China, Hong Kong, and Iran over allegedly helping procure parts and technology to boost Tehran’s ballistic missile development.

Earlier that day, the Islamic Republic unveiled what officials described as its first domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missile – an announcement likely to heighten Western concerns about the Iranian threat.

“The United States will continue to target illicit transnational procurement networks that covertly support Iran’s ballistic missile production and other military programs," said U.S. Treasury Under-Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson.

The accused included Iran's defense attache in Beijing, Davoud Damghani, for coordinating military-related procurements from China to Iranian end-users, including subsidiaries of Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).

Washington also targeted centrifuge sales to Parchin Chemical Industries, dual-use metals sales to its intermediary, P.B. Sadr, and MODAFL's electronics procurement.

China and Iran in March 2021 signed a 25-year cooperation agreement to strengthen their longstanding economic and political alliance. China has been a major buyer of Iranian oil despite U.S. sanctions designed to choke off these exports.

Among those targeted was China-based Zhejiang Qingji, which the Treasury accused of selling centrifuges and other equipment and services, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, to PCI with P.B. Sadr as an intermediary.

Washington has imposed extensive sanctions on Iran over the years, including over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and accusations of human rights abuse.