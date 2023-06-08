UNICEF 'concerned' by reports of Taliban ban on foreign school NGOs

Since seizing power almost two years ago, Taliban authorities have blocked girls and women from secondary schools and universities

The Taliban government may have banned international NGOs from offering education to out-of-school children in Afghanistan, UNICEF warned Thursday, putting the teaching of over 500,000 boys and girls at risk.

Since seizing power almost two years ago, Taliban authorities have blocked girls and women from secondary schools and universities. The UN’s children agency said it was seeking more information on reports that authorities were also restricting foreign organizations from getting directly involved in the education sector.

"UNICEF is deeply concerned by reports that over 500,000 children, including over 300,000 girls, could lose out on quality learning through Community Based Education within a month if international non-governmental organizations working in the field of education are no longer allowed to operate," UNICEF said in a statement.

It added that the agency was "seeking to better understand the reported directive,” which Taliban leaders have so far not publicly commented on.

UNICEF partners with 15 Afghan NGOs and 12 international ones to deliver 21,000 community-based schools in the most remote and impoverished areas of the country. The classes are typically held in community buildings or houses in areas where there are no existing schools, and children are taught the national curriculum by Afghan teachers.

Classes would be handed over to national aid groups, according to the reported directive.

Taliban leaders have repeatedly claimed they will reopen schools for girls once certain conditions have been met – including overcoming a lack of funds and remodeling the syllabus along Islamic lines. Taliban authorities made similar assurances during their first stint in power, from 1996 to 2001, but girls' schools did not reopen in those five years.