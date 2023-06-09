'Iran is openly committed to destroying, repeating the Holocaust,' Netanyahu warns

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview Friday that diplomacy has failed to stop Tehran from developing its nuclear capabilities and Israel will do “whatever we need” to defend itself from Iran.

Netanyahu told Sky News that Tehran is committed to “repeating the Holocaust" and rejected U.S. efforts to resolve the crisis only through dialogue.

"I don't think that diplomacy by itself will work. I think diplomacy can only work if it's coupled with a credible military threat or the willingness to apply the military option if deterrence fails," he told the British outlet.

"Iran is openly committed to destroying, repeating the Holocaust and destroying the six or seven million Jews of Israel and we're not going to sit idly by and let them do it. (If) these Ayatollahs think that they could threaten us with a nuclear holocaust they're wrong. We will do whatever we need to do to defend ourselves," Netanyahu stressed.

Netanyahu also commented on speculations about a potential peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

"Our hand is extended to all Arab States and certainly to Saudi Arabia which is vitally important," he said. "We have great opportunities to advance the peace in our region, peace between our two countries, the wellbeing of our peoples. I think it would change history."

"Obviously Saudi Arabia would be a quantum leap forward because it's the most influential Arab country not only in the Arab world I think also in the Muslim world, so it would fashion I think the possibility of ending the Arab-Israeli conflict, and I think that it would also help us solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the prime minister said.

Netanyahu also shared his thoughts on some domestic issues, including the ongoing protests against the judicial reform proposed by his government and the compromise negotiations that are now taking place to find an agreement.

"I'm not sure we will get one. We have to bring it into a happy middle, it's going to be very hard because it's extremely politicized and often misrepresented," the prime minister said, adding that he didn’t think “the economy is the problem, I think political consensus is the problem.”