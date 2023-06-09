The report says Iran would stop enriching uranium to a purity of 60% and in return, be allowed to export up to one million barrels of oil per day

The United States and Iran on Thursday both denied a report that they were close to agreeing on an interim deal under which Tehran would curb its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

"This report is false and misleading," said a White House National Security Council spokesperson, referring to an article by the London-based Middle East Eye website. "Any reports of an interim deal are false."

Iran's mission to the United Nations also cast doubt on the report: "Our comment is the same as the White House comment."

Western officials have been negotiating ways to curb the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program since the breakdown of indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

That accord – aimed at keeping Iran from developing a nuclear weapon – imposed restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear program and more extensive UN inspections in exchange for an end to crippling Western sanctions.

Middle East Eye cited two unnamed sources as saying Iran and the U.S. "reached an agreement on a temporary deal" to take to their superiors. It said Iran would cease enriching uranium to a purity of 60 percent or above and continue cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog in return for exporting up to one million barrels of oil per day and access to "income and other frozen funds abroad."

Two Iranian officials told Reuters there had been progress but no agreement was imminent. A third said U.S. special envoy for Iran Rob Malley and Iran’s UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani met at least three times in the past weeks but gave no details.