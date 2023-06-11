This statement comes amid rising tensions over the country's advancing nuclear efforts that Israel has repeatedly warned its Western allies about

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that the West could not stop Iran from building nuclear weapons if Tehran wanted to.

"Talks about Tehran's nuclear weapons is a lie and they (the West) know it. We do not want nuclear arms based on our religious believes. Otherwise they would not have been able to stop it," Khamenei said, as quoted by state media.

Nevertheless, he added that reaching a deal with the West over Tehran's disputed nuclear work was possible under the condition that the country's nuclear infrastructure remained intact.

"There is nothing wrong with the agreement (with the West), but the infrastructure of our nuclear industry should not be touched," Khamenei said, adding that Tehran should continue working with the UN nuclear watchdog under the framework of safeguards, according to Reuters.

Earlier on Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi expressed concerns about the trajectory of the Iranian nuclear program.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview Friday that diplomacy has failed to stop Tehran from developing its nuclear capabilities and that the Jewish state will do “whatever we need” to defend itself from Iran.