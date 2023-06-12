Israel will strike Iran 'if uranium enrichment reaches 90 percent' - report

Iran's stockpiles of enriched uranium are now more than 23 times the limit set out in 2015

A senior Israeli official said on Monday that Iran is well aware that if it manages to enrich uranium to 90 percent level, it will face an Israeli strike.

These statements come at a time when reports suggest the potential for an agreement between Iran and Western countries over Iran's nuclear program. The official told the Israel Hayom newspaper that the United States as well as other Western nations are well aware that 90 percent enriched uranium - the threshold necessary for the production of a nuclear bomb - constitutes the "red line" for Israel.

According to the official, despite the significant efforts made by the United States to seal an agreement with Iran, it is unlikely to succeed, because the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, does not show any interest in the deal. Earlier on Sunday, Khamenei said that the West could not stop Iran from building nuclear weapons if Tehran wanted to. He noted, however, that “there is nothing wrong with the agreement (with the West), but the infrastructure of our nuclear industry should not be touched.”

Iran has significantly increased its stock of enriched uranium in recent months. At the start of the year, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) detected uranium particles enriched to 83.7 percent, a level close to the threshold for making a bomb, on the site of the underground Fordow factory.

Tehran, which denies wanting to acquire atomic weapons, had invoked "involuntary fluctuations" during the enrichment process and provided new data. The UN watchdog, responsible for verifying the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, "considered that the information provided was not inconsistent with Iran's explanations of the origin of these particles and has no further questions."

Iran's stockpiles of enriched uranium are now more than 23 times the limit set out in 2015: as of May 13, Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile was estimated at 10,459 pounds. The limit in the 2015 deal was 447 pounds. The report also said that Iran was continuing its enrichment of uranium to levels higher than the 3.67 percent authorized limit.