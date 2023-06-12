Though Tehran and Washington have denied reports of nearing an interim nuclear deal, Iran did confirm 'exchanging messages' and thanked Omani officials

Iran on Monday said it has continued “exchanging messages” with the United States through the Sultanate of Oman.

Recently, the two have denied reports of nearing an interim nuclear deal.

"We welcome the efforts of Omani officials and we exchanged messages with the other party through this mediator," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani stated.

"We have never stopped the diplomatic processes," he added, emphasizing that the talks "were not secret.”

"Regarding the issue of exchanging prisoners with America.. negotiations are ongoing through mediators... if the other party shows the same seriousness and goodwill, this can happen in the near future," Kanani said.

This came a day after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that reaching a deal over the nuclear program was possible, under the condition that the country's nuclear infrastructure remained intact. But he also pointed out that the West could not stop them if Tehran wanted the weapons.

Finally, the statement also denied that Iran helped Russia "build a drone factory.” French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday urged his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi to "immediately end" Tehran's support for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We deny any accusations regarding the export of arms to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine," Kanani concluded.

The French president also expressed concerns about the trajectory of the Iranian nuclear program. And a senior Israeli official said on Monday that Iran is well aware that if it manages to enrich uranium to the 90-percent level, it will face a strike from Israel.