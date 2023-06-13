No agreement, no talks, U.S. denies negotiating with Iran on nuclear deal

The anonymous American official says 'there are no talks about an interim deal' with Tehran, rather messages were conveyed 'to prevent a crisis'

U.S. official denied “talks” with Iran on an interim nuclear deal, in a new report by Reuters. Washington did tell Tehran what conditions were needed to prevent a crisis, and what was needed for “more positive context.”

"There are no talks about an interim deal," said an anonymous U.S. official, who spoke to Reuters, "we have made clear to them what escalatory steps they needed to avoid to prevent a crisis and what de-escalatory steps they could take to create a more positive context."

IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi (L) accompanied by chief of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran Mohammad Eslami at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, in Bushehr, Iran.

The official gave an example of a “positive” move which would be greater Iranian cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog. However, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday reaching a deal with the West over Tehran's disputed nuclear ambitions was possible under the condition that the country's nuclear infrastructure remained intact.

"Talks about Tehran's nuclear weapons is a lie and they (the West) know it. We do not want nuclear arms based on our religious believes. Otherwise they would not have been able to stop it," Khamenei added, as quoted by state media.

A senior Israeli official was quoted by Haaretz, saying that Jerusalem was worried that U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration would reach an understanding with Tehran, but opt not formalize such a deal, in order to avoid bringing it to Congress for a vote.

Biden administration officials responded to Haaretz, denying the claim and saying that “the president rose through Congress and works with Congress more than most presidents. The idea that he would try to bypass it is not really indicative of the behavior of the administration.”