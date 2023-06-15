The report said that the pact would see Iran agreeing not to enrich uranium beyond its current level of 60 percent purity

Washington has been engaged in informal talks with Tehran aiming to limit Iran’s nuclear program and negotiate the release of imprisoned Americans, a report said on Wednesday.

According to officials from Iran, the U.S. and Israel, who spoke with The New York Times on condition of anonymity, the Biden administration is trying to avoid military confrontation with Iran. That is why Washington seeks an informal, unwritten agreement to prevent further escalation and establish a “political ceasefire.”

The indirect talks reportedly took place in Oman this spring. Two Israeli officials called a new deal between Washington and Tehran “imminent.”

The report said that the pact would see Iran agreeing not to enrich uranium beyond its current level of 60 percent purity and cooperate with international nuclear inspectors. Tehran would also promise to halt attacks on U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq by its proxies.

According to Iranian officials, the deal also requires Tehran to refrain from selling ballistic missiles to Russia, which became a close military partner of the Islamic Republic since its invasion of Ukraine. Washington would in turn wouldn’t tighten sanctions against Tehran and would stop seizing its oil tankers.

The U.S. would also be expected not to back UN resolutions against Iran over its nuclear efforts. In addition, Tehran wants Washington to unfreeze its assets promising to limit its use to humanitarian purposes.

In exchange it would free three Iranian American prisoners. The U.S. sources cited by the report said that the release of the Americans detained in Iran was an urgent priority for the White House.