Reports that U.S., Iran are close to nuke deal are false, Blinken says

'Some of the reports that we've seen about an agreement on nuclear matters or on detainees are simply not accurate and not true'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday rejected reports that Washington and Tehran were close to deals on limiting Iran's nuclear program and releasing US citizens detained in the country.

"With regard to Iran, some of the reports that we've seen about an agreement on nuclear matters or, for that matter, on detainees, are simply not accurate and not true," Blinken said when asked about indirect talks via Oman.

On Monday Iran said it was conducting indirect negotiations with the United States through the Sultanate of Oman, with nuclear issues, U.S. sanctions and detainees on the menu.

That sparked reports that the two sides, who haven't negotiated directly for years, could be closing in a deal.

"We welcome the efforts of Omani officials and we exchanged messages with the other party through this mediator" over the lifting of U.S. sanctions, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Monday.

"We have never stopped the diplomatic processes," he added, emphasizing that the talks "were not secret."