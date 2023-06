Saudi top diplomat in first Iran visit since rapprochement

Bin Farhan is due to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Tehran on Saturday in his first visit to the Islamic Republic since a surprise rapprochement earlier this year following a lengthy rupture.

During his trip, the Saudi top diplomat is expected to meet with Iranian officials including Tehran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian before a news conference, Iranian state media said.

Saudi media have also reported a planned meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during Prince Faisal's first visit to the Islamic republic as foreign minister.

Sunni Muslim power Saudi Arabia severed relations with Shiite-led Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran and consulate in the northwestern city of Mashhad were attacked during protests over Riyadh's execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

But the two countries agreed in March to mend ties and reopen their respective embassies, in a Chinese-brokered deal that has sent shockwaves through the region.

Iran's government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi told local media Prince Faisal was expected to "take some measures" towards reopening the Saudi diplomatic mission in Tehran during the visit.