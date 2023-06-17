Hamas chief arrives in Iran on official visit - reports

The Hamas leader, who lives in Qatar, is expected to meet with the Iranian leadership to discuss new developments in the region.

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas politburo, departed to Tehran on Saturday, Palestinian media outlets reported. The reports added Haniyeh received an official invitation to head a delegation of Hamas officials to the Iranian capital.

The visit to the Islamic Republic is seen by many as a sign of vastly improved relations between Hamas, an Islamist terror group, and the Islamic regime of Iran following the erstwhile tensions between the two over the civil war in Syria.

The arrival of the Palestinian delegation coincides with the visit of Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who arrived in Tehran on Saturday in his first visit to the Islamic Republic since a surprise rapprochement earlier this year following a lengthy rupture.

Iran's government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi told local media Prince Faisal was expected to "take some measures" towards reopening the Saudi diplomatic mission in Tehran during the visit.