Hamas leader meets Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Wednesday, as part of his visit to Iran, and a day after a terror attack near the West Bank settlement of Eli that claimed the lives of four Israelis.

Leaders of Palestinian terrorist groups, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, met in Tehran on Monday with other Iranian leaders, including President Ebrahim Raisi, who renewed his support for the Palestinian fight against Israel.

Haniyeh arrived in Tehran "at the head of a high-ranking delegation to meet with the authorities of the Islamic Republic," announced the official Iranian news agency IRNA. Also present in the Iranian capital since last week, Ziad al-Nakhala, the secretary general of the Islamic Jihad terrorist group, spoke Monday with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

"Palestinian resistance is the best way to overthrow Israel," Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian told Haniyeh during the meetings, according to the semi-official media Fars.

These visits come amid rising tension in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the rapprochement between Iran and the Arab countries of the Middle East, in particular Saudi Arabia, which used to be a powerful regional rival of Tehran.

In recent months, Iran has targeted Israel through Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. In particular, the Shin Bet's internal security service uncovered an Iranian recruitment program in the West Bank and arrested two people.

Al-Nakhala had already been received the previous week by the Iranian Supreme Leader in Tehran. During thier meeting, Khamenei hailed the "defeat of the Zionist regime" in the "five-day war," referring to the violent clashes between Israel and Palestinian armed groups that took place from May 9 to 13. During the escalation Israel struck dozens of Islamic Jihad command centers as well as rocket and missile depots, and killed dozens of terrorists, including several senior officials.