Israel’s FM Cohen warns Iranian terror is ‘threat to every country’

'I call on the countries of the world: Iran is making the world a more dangerous place and is systematically violating human rights,' says Cohen

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in an op-ed published on Saturday that Iranian terror is a threat to every country and must be stopped.

In his article for The Telegraph, Cohen recalled Iran and Israel having “warm diplomatic relations” and “mutual appreciation between the two Middle Eastern cultures and peoples” before the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

“Since then, Iran’s Ayatollah regime has led aggressive and violent anti-Israel and antisemitic policies. It has funded terrorism, called for the disappearance of the State of Israel, and continuously attempted to obtain weapons of mass destruction that will allow the extremist regime to carry out its plan of the ethnic cleansing of Jews from the Middle East,” Cohen wrote, pointing out the “vast Israeli support” that Iranian women have received after mass protests broke out in the Islamic State following the death of Mahsa Amini last year.

He stressed that “the fingerprints of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard are all over the Middle East as well as Asia, Europe, and America. Its terrorism reaches Lebanon through Hezbollah, Gaza through the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Syria, Yemen, and more.”

“Iran is cancerous, expanding and damaging each and every place it reaches. Iran undermines global security and threatens the existence of the State of Israel. There is no other country that is threatened by another country’s public calls for its destruction, as it pursues the development of nuclear weapons,” Cohen warned.

The minister said that Israel “will never allow Iran’s terror regime in Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon” and urged the international community, whose attempts to stop Iran’s pursuit of “an illegal military grade nuclear weapon have not been fruitful” to stop “burying your head in the sand.”

“A firm and determined international stance against the extremist Iranian regime, economic and political pressure, as well as a significant and credible military threat can bring about a change in Iranian policy both externally and internally, towards its citizens,” Cohen wrote.

“I call on the countries of the world: Iran is making the world a more dangerous place and is systematically violating human rights. Stop burying your head in the sand, it’s time to act,” he concluded.