Israel’s Mossad helped thwart Iranian terror attack in Cyprus

Jerusalem warned that it will continue to fight 'Iranian terrorism wherever it rears its head,' including in Iran itself

Israel confirmed on Sunday evening the thwarting of a terrorist attack organized by Iran and targeting Israelis and Jews in Cyprus.

“The State of Israel is using a wide range of methods everywhere in order to defend Jews and Israelis and will continue to act in order to uproot Iranian threat wherever it rears its head, including in Iran, the main fomenter of terrorism in the world,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement, praising the thwarting of the attack.

Earlier on Sunday, the Cypriot media reported that local security services prevented an attack on Israeli targets plotted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards of Iran. According to Philenews, the planned attack was foiled by the Cypriot intelligence services, in collaboration with other foreign agencies, including Israeli and American. Sources told Israeli media that the country's Mossad spy agency helped Cyprus to crack the Iranian terror cell.

Cypriot outlets also reported that those suspected of plotting the attack had used the northern part of the island as a base and had been under the surveillance of Cypriot intelligence services for several months. According to Israeli media, the potential targets of the attack may have been a house of the Chabad organization or a kosher restaurant.