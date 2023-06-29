According to Mossad, Abbasalilo received detailed instructions and weapons from senior officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards in Iran

Israel's Mossad spy agency on Thursday revealed new details about the thwarting of the terrorist cell in Cyprus, including the disclosure of the head of the Iranian cell, Youssef Shahbazi Abbasalilo, who was sent from Iran to Cyprus to carry out the attack against an Israeli businessman.

"In a unique thwarting operation on Iranian soil, the Mossad put its hand on the head of the cell, who gave a detailed confession during the investigation, thanks to which the cell of the attack in Cyprus was exposed and dismantled," the agency said in a statement.

"We will reach out to any party that promotes terrorism against Jews and Israelis all over the world, including on Iranian soil," a senior Mossad official was quoted as saying.

According to Mossad, Abbasalilo received detailed instructions and weapons from senior officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) in Iran. During an interrogation in Iran he admitted his involvement in the attempted attack and described how he tried to carry it out.

"During his stay in Cyprus, the assassin made contact with Iranian, Pakistani and local aides and they helped him, among other things, in obtaining weapons, means of communication and transporting him to the area where the target lives," the statement said.

"The assassin planned to follow the target when he leaves his house and eliminate him in a secluded place at night," it continued.

The suspect admitted that he hid a gun in a remote spot in Limassol wrapped in a cloth. He then fled to Iran.

Following the information he gave to the investigators, the terror cell was dismantled in the operation carried out by the security servies in Cyprus. The disclosure comes against the background of a series of arrests that took place last week in Cyprus in which the Iranian activity on its soil was exposed in the ongoing effort to carry out terrorist attacks and assassinate Israelis and Jews around the world.