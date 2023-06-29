Canada, UK, Sweden and Ukraine take Iran to court over downed jet

Iranian forces shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 in January 2020 with 176 people on board

Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine said Thursday they will take Iran to the International Court of Justice to seek damages for families of passengers on a jetliner downed by Tehran.

Iranian forces shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 in January 2020. All 176 people on board were killed. Three days later, Iran admitted that the Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800 was targeted by mistake.

Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine, whose citizens were on board, have been seeking reparations on behalf of victims' families. In a joint statement on Thursday they said they "intend to pursue our collective effort to ensure Iran is held accountable for the unlawful downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 by referring the dispute to the International Court of Justice as soon as is practicable."

"Together, we will seek the transparency, accountability and justice families deserve. Impunity is not an option," said Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

In 2012, Ottawa listed the Islamic Republic as a sponsor of terrorism. Earlier this month, Kyiv also sanctioned Iran for 50 years over Tehran aiding Russia in its war against Ukraine.