Iran to join Eurasian political-security body with China, Russia next week

The closing session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
Iran has intensified its diplomacy with friends and foes alike in recent months, seeking to reduce its isolation and improve its economy

Iran will be formally approved as a member of the regional Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) with China, Russia, and Central Asian countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday.

"At the meeting of heads of state on July 4, the full membership of Iran will be approved," Lavrov said at the opening of an SCO center in Moscow, AFP reported.

Video poster

Iran has intensified its diplomacy with friends and foes alike in recent months, seeking to reduce its isolation, improve its economy, and project strength. SCO membership was already on the cards and Iran is also hoping to be quickly accepted into BRICS with Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – another grouping that excludes Western countries.

The SCO, which is headquartered in China, is a diplomatic organization with eight members, including India and Pakistan.

Kremlin ally Belarus is also applying to join, and Lavrov said next week's virtual summit would "begin the procedure" for that membership to go ahead.

