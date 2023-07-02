Report of Iranian general's death in Israeli attack turns out to be fake news

Sohani is the name of a traditional Persian sweet that contains saffron

The Sabereen News agency, affiliated with pro-Iranian militias, took advantage of the Israeli attack last night in Syria's Homs in response to the missile fire on its territory, to trick the Arab media - and some fell into the trap.

According to the Sabereen News report, an Iranian Revolutionary Guards officer named Hossein Sohani was killed in an airstrike. In reality Sohani is the name of a traditional Persian sweet that contains saffron and is produced in the city of Qom in Iran.

"Unbelievable...the Shia-owned Telegram channel in Iraq deliberately published fake news about the murder of Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Sohani in an Israeli attack in Homs, Syria last night," wrote a BBC journalist on Twitter.

He added that it was done "to poke fun at the media and surprisingly most Arab channels believed it and aired it. "Hossein Sohani is a well-known brand of traditional Persian saffron sweets."

The Al-Arabiya network reported that "Revolutionary Guard General Hossein Sohani was killed in the Israeli attack in Homs." But so far, no official report has been released on the deaths of any member of the Revolutionary Guards in the attack.

The Saudi channel Al-Hadth was also misled and cited the erroneous report from Sabereen News. "General Hossein Sohani of the Revolutionary Guards was killed in an Israeli attack on the outskirts of Homs."