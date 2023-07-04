The Afghani government order is reportedly 'based on verbal instruction from the supreme leader' Hibatullah Akhundzada, ruling from Kandahar

The Taliban government in Afghanistan ordered the closure of beauty salons across the country, giving them a month to comply, the vice ministry confirmed Tuesday to AFP.

"Once they are closed then we will share the reason with the media," Mohammad Sadeq Akif Muhajir, spokesman for the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, told AFP.

AFP was able to read the order, which said it was "based on verbal instruction from the supreme leader" Hibatullah Akhundzada. Muhajir himself only indicated ample time was given to the businesses so they could close their affairs without incurring losses.

The move will shutter thousands of businesses run by women, which reportedly could be the only source of income for families in the war torn country. It would also outlaw one of the last places for women to socialize.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan appealed to authorities to revoke the order, stating "this new restriction on women's rights will impact negatively on the economy & contradicts stated support for women entrepreneurship.”

In June, Akhundzada stated Afghan women were being saved from "traditional oppressions" through Islamic governance, adding that it was restoring them "free and dignified human beings.” Marking the Eid al-Adha holiday, he said steps were taken to provide a "comfortable and prosperous life according to Islamic Sharia.”

Also in June, the UN’s top expert on human rights in Afghanistan Richard Bennett led an effort for countries to make “gender apartheid” a crime against humanity, through international statutes. The envoy touted the move as an effort to hold the Taliban government accountable, adding it was “imperative that we do not look away.”

"Grave, systematic and institutionalised discrimination against women and girls is at the heart of Taliban ideology and rule, which also gives rise to concerns that they may be responsible for gender apartheid,” Bennett stated.