Iran continues to execute protesters, UN probe reveals

The UN mission urged Tehran to release those detained for peaceful assembly and cooperate with the investigation

Iran continues to crack down on those suspected of involvement in mass protests, carrying out "chilling" executions, a United Nations fact-finding mission revealed Wednesday.

At a special session in November, the UN Human Rights Council voted to create a high-level investigation into the deadly crackdown on protests sparked by the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody last year. Reporting to the council, Sara Hossain, chair of the independent international fact-finding mission, said that 10 months on, the Amini family's "right to truth and justice remain unfulfilled."

"The lack of transparency around the investigations into her death is further evidenced by the arrest and continued detention of the two women journalists, Nilufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, who first reported on the event," she added.

In addition, Tehran continues to persecute those who took to the streets demanding justice for Amini.

"Harsh punishments continue to be meted out to those involved in the protests, including for exercising rights protected under international human rights law," she said.

"Most chilling, seven men have already been executed following hasty proceedings marred by serious allegations of fair trial violations, including confessions extracted under torture."

The UN mission called on Iran to stop the executions of individuals convicted and sentenced to death in connection with the protests. Hossain also urged Tehran to release those detained for peaceful assembly and cooperate with the investigation.