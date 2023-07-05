Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli and Russian citizen who visited Iraq 'on her own initiative for academic research,' is alive and a hostage of Kataib Hezbollah

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday revealed that Israeli citizen Elizabeth Tsurkov, who went missing in Iraq four months ago, is alive and being held hostage by the Shiite militia group Kataib Hezbollah.

According to the PMO's statement, Tsurkov, an Israeli and Russian citizen, "is still alive, and we see Iraq as responsible for her fate and safety."

The PMO added that Tsurkov is "an academic woman who visited Iraq, using her Russian passport, and on her own initiative for a doctoral thesis and academic research on behalf of Princeton University in the United States."

"The incident is being handled by the relevant authorities in the State of Israel, with concern for the safety and well-being of Elizabeth Tsurkov."

Tsurkov, an avid Twitter user, last tweeted four months ago in December, with a link to her research on Turkey's proxies in Syria.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600483455921528832 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Kataib Hezbollah is an Iraqi-based group part of the Shiite coalition there. Their commander was killed alongside Qassem Soleimani in 2020, but they are a separate group from the Lebanese-based Hezbollah terror movement.