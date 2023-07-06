Sister opens up about Elizabeth Tsurkov’s academic trip to Iraq

Emma Tsurkov says 'we were in contact every day, I spoke to her the day before she was kidnapped' by the Iraqi Kataeb Hezbollah, during research for Princeton

After the report that Elizabeth Tsurkov was kidnapped in Iraq, her sister Emma on Thursday morning revealed to the Israeli daily Maariv that the two had spoken the day before the abduction.

"We were in contact every day, I spoke to her the day before she was kidnapped. We had the most ordinary conversation," she said.

Tsurkov's sister added "the next day she didn't reply to my messages and calls, she always replies when I send her a video of my child, so I realized something was wrong."

i24NEWS Elizabeth Tsurkov in the i24NEWS studio, in 2014.

Elizabeth "researches political movements in the Middle East and how ordinary people understand the political reality in which they live,” her sister shared insight into the purpose of the visit to Iraq.

“There's no substitute for that than from the field, you have to have direct contact with the people. She was convinced that there was no other way to conduct her research.”

"These are very difficult days," Emma added, "we weren't immediately informed that she had been kidnapped, it took time to understand what was going on, I wouldn't wish the sleepless nights I'm having on anyone."

Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli-Russian citizen working on her PhD at Princeton, has been held hostage for four months in Iraq by a militia group called Kataeb Hezbollah, which has no connection with the Lebanese terrorist organization. It is one of the most powerful groups in the Hashd al-Shaabi, a coalition of former pro-Iran paramilitaries now integrated into the regular Iraqi forces.