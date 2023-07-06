U.S. Navy says it prevented Iran from seizing oil tankers in Gulf

Iran says it had a court order to seize the oil tanker after it collided with an Iranian vessel

Iran said Thursday that it had a court order to seize a tanker in Gulf waters the day prior after it collided with an Iranian vessel, one of two tankers the U.S. Navy said it prevented the Islamic Republic from commandeering.

The Richmond Voyager, a Bahamas-flagged oil tanker, collided with an Iranian vessel and Iran’s navy secured a court order to seize it, the Maritime Search and Rescue Center of Iran’s Hormozgan Province told the official IRINN news agency.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Navy said it sent the guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul to respond to a distress call from the Richmond Voyager off the coast of Oman in international waters. It said Iranian authorities had asked the tanker to stop and had fired shots but the Iranian navy vessel departed when McFaul arrived – the latest in a series of attacks on ships in the area since 2019.

U.S. oil company Chevron, which manages the Richmond Voyager, said its crew was safe and the vessel was operating normally.

Since 2019, there has been a series of attacks on shipping in strategic Gulf waters at times of tension between the United States and Iran. The U.S. Navy said Iran had seized two oil tankers in a week just over a month ago.

About a fifth of the world's supply of seaborne crude oil and oil products passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint between Iran and Oman, according to data from analytics firm Vortexa.