What's next for Elizabeth Tsurkov? Her sister Emma speaks to i24NEWS

The Israeli-Russian academic's sister urges Israel, Russia and the U.S. to work together for a quick release

Emma Tsurkov spoke to i24NEWS about her sister Elizabeth being held captive by a paramilitary group in Iraq. The Israeli-Russian academic was there for a “purely academic purpose.”

“We know she’s alive, it’s really not nothing, I can’t overstate that,” Emma confided, “knowing that she’s alive and well means everything to us.”

In the interview, she told i24NEWS that she “knew about it from the moment it happened,” and she was the one that brought it to the Israeli authorities’ attention, after her sister did not respond. Ever since, she has been in close contact with officials in Israel over the matter.

Tsurkov believed it was in her sister’s best interest to resolve the matter “quietly and quickly, without raising a spectacle and it going public,” adding that it wasn’t the family’s decision when it went public, but rather the journalistic sources abroad.

The kidnapped Tzurkov “was in Iraq for purely academic purposes,” wanting to see the reality on the ground, straight from the people. “She was convinced that this was not research that could be done remotely,” her sister said.

“I hope for collaboration between the Israeli, Russian and American governments,” Emma Tsurkov concluded, adding that the family was “deeply concerned for her health and wellbeing. We miss her and want her back.”

According to a local Israeli report from Kan, American officials had contacted Iraqi officials and asked them to assist in the release of Tzurkov. In the report, it also said Israel turned to Russia with a request to help and Moscow replied that it was aware, stating its foreign ministry was handling it.