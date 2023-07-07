Iraqi government investigating 'intricate' case of Israeli-Russian Elizabeth Tsurkov

Spokesman of Iraq's government, Basem Al-Awadi, says an official investigation was underway over the Princeton academic's suspected kidnapping

Iraqi government spokesman Basem Al-Awadi said an investigation was opened into the suspected kidnapping of Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov, but for now there’s “no official statement.”

"The Iraqi government is indeed conducting an official investigation," Al-Awadi told the Iraqi TV channel Al-Ahd.

However, he added, "given the level of the case, its intricacies, there will be no official statement regarding this matter until the Iraqi government completes its official investigation and reaches conclusion."

"After that, God willing, there will be statements or announcements on official stances," the Iraqi government spokesman concluded.

Tsurkov was in Iraq as a PhD student at Princeton University, arriving in Baghdad last year and went missing four months ago. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) released a statement on Wednesday, accusing the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah of holding her.

The PMO added Tzurkov traveled "on her Russian passport at her own initiative pursuant to work on her doctorate and academic research on behalf of Princeton University in the U.S.” and Israel held the Iraqi government responsible for her safety and wellbeing.

A source told the local Israeli Kan channel that Zurkov was initially held by the Iraqi intelligence services and then transferred to the Kataib Hezbollah. The source added that the Iranians were also involved in the issue.