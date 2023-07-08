FBI investigates Biden's U.S. envoy for Iran Rob Malley - report

Following an investigation by the State Department into the senior diplomat for Iranian affairs, the central American law enforcement will reportedly take over

U.S. President Joe Biden's former special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, was placed on leave and now under investigation by the FBI for alleged manipulation of classified information, State Department sources told Semafor.

The investigation into Malley was initially conducted by the Bureau of Diplomatic Security, but the senior U.S. official briefed on the matter informed Semafor that the case was passed on to the FBI, which could suggest alleged criminal foul play.

AFP PHOTO / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI In this file photo taken on May 07, 2018 of Robert "Rob" Malley, former US negotiator during the Iran nuclear program negotiations in Washington, DC. U.S.

Malley played a crucial role in efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal, and has since said he was on leave due to the review of his security clearance. He expected a swift and favorable resolution to the investigation.

The senior envoy’s departure occurred as indirect talks intensified between the U.S. and Iran, which has stepped up its uranium enrichment. Malley was one of the architects of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, or JCPOA, signed by President Obama and canceled by President Trump in 2018.

He also had the task of managing the release of Americans detained in Iran. His strong voice in the Biden administration's diplomatic efforts with Tehran had earned him criticism from Israeli officials, who are against a weak deal with the Iranian Ayatollah regime.

He was appointed special envoy for Iran in January 2021, prompting speculation at the time that the Biden administration was seeking to revive the JCPOA. However, due to the Iranians increasing their arms deliveries to Russia for alleged use against Ukraine, U.S. officials said a deal with Tehran is off the table for now.