Unknown terrorists attack police station in Iran, killing two officers

Iranian officials say 'four unidentified armed individuals' carried out an attack in Zahedan with grenades and guns, the IRGC describes suspects as terrorists

An Iranian police station near the border with Afghanistan and Pakistan was attacked on Saturday, two Iranian officers and four assailants were killed, local media reported.

"Four unidentified armed individuals attacked and entered police station Number 16 of Zahedan", Iranian state broadcaster IRIB quoted the province's deputy head of security Alireza Marhamati.

Behrouz Mehri/AFP Illustration - Iranian shepherd in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

There was no immediate indication of who carried out the attack, only that it included grenades and a gun battle. The explosives were used to blast open the gates of the police station, Marhamati added.

Unrest in the Sistan-Baluchistan province has involved drug smuggling gangs, rebels from the Baluchi minority, Sunni Muslim extremist groups, and incursions by the Taliban. The latest attackers were described as "terrorists" by Iran's official news agency IRNA, quoting a branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In late May, Taliban forces shot at an Iranian police station in the same Sistan-Baluchistan region. "In the clash, one person was killed on each side and many were injured," tweeted Afghanistan’s interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor.

At the time, the Taliban government spokesman said it “does not want a war with its neighbor.” However, a senior commander warned that it will fight “with more passion” against Iran than it did against the American forces.

The two Middle Eastern countries have been fighting over water rights that are meant to flow from Afghanistan into Iran. During a visit on May 18 to the region, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, "I warn the rulers of Afghanistan to immediately give the people of Sistan-Baluchistan their water rights."