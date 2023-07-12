Iraq taking kidnapping of Elizabeth Tsurkov seriously - local report

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani does not want to be embarrassed, due to U.S. interest in the academic's abduction, pushes militias for answers

New details were revealed from Iraq on their investigation into the kidnapping of Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov. Sources told Al-Arabi Al-Jadid that the Iraqi government was pushing the investigation forward, as well as their efforts.

Reportedly, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani did not want to be embarrassed by the situation, since the U.S. embassy in Iraq was monitoring the case, making the pressure felt high and low.

(AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File) FILE - Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani sits for a portrait in his office in Baghdad, Iraq.

The report from Al-Arabi Al-Jadid had sources first confirm that the Iraqi prime minister indeed established a multi-party team to investigate the kidnapping, with officials from the intelligence and security apparatus, as well as members from the interior ministry.

The sources were able to reveal that the investigation found Tsurkov entered Iraq on her Russian passport several times, and on her last visit traveled throughout the country, including the Kurdish autonomous region. She then never officially left the country, but was kidnapped.

After confirming many details, the sources were able to unveil the investigation’s suspected actors and motivations for the kidnapping, saying that a non-Iraqi entity was behind the abduction of Tsurkov and wanted to use her as a bargaining chip with Israel. It was previously reported, by other publications, that it was Iran.

Finally, Al-Arabi Al-Jadid revealed that al-Sudani made unofficial attempts to pressure the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces paramilitary umbrella group of Shiite militias, if one of its factions was behind the kidnapping, such as the Khataib Hezbollah that has been reported by foreign publications.

The report concluded that there are still details that cannot be disclosed, because of fears that it would endanger a female investigator, as well as the investigation in general.