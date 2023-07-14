Iran’s Raisi ends Africa tour with Zimbabwe economic deals

The deals include cooperation in energy, science, and technology - reportedly boosting Iran's trade with Africa to over $2 billion this year

Iran and Zimbabwe signed 12 agreements on Thursday to strengthen bilateral ties, as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi wrapped up his three-nation African tour.

Raisi, who visited Kenya and Uganda earlier this week, met with his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare. The 12 memorandum of understandings include plans to create a tractor manufacturing plant in the southern African country with an Iranian company and a local partner.

The two nations also signed cooperation agreements for energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and telecommunications as well as research, science, and technology, Reuters reported.

“We welcome investments in several sectors of our economy,” Mnangagwa said after the signing ceremony. He did not mention how much investment Zimbabwe was expecting from the Islamic Republic.

Making reference to sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran and Zimbabwe, Raisi said his country would work hard to forge closer economic ties.

Iran's trade with Africa will increase to more than $2 billion this year, its foreign ministry said on Saturday. Raisi's African visit – the first by an Iranian leader since 2013 – followed a visit in June to three Latin American countries also ridden with U.S. sanctions.