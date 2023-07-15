Pakistan blames Afghani Taliban for cross-border attacks

The Pakistani army says if the Taliban government in Afghanistan failed to do anything, then it 'would elicit effective response'

The Afghani Taliban were blamed for harboring militants responsible for cross-border attacks, and Pakistan’s military chief warned on Friday of an “effective response,” according to AP.

The Pakistani army released a statement, saying that “such attacks are intolerable” and if the Taliban government in Afghanistan failed to do anything, then it “would elicit effective response from the security forces of Pakistan.”

“The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed,” the military added.

Pakistan's Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) / AFP Handout photograph released by the Pakistan's Inter Service Public Relation, showing Pakistani army chief General Syed Asim Munir (R) speaking with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during a meeting in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

The stern warnings by the Pakistan army and its chief, General Asim Munir, came after two militant attacks, which killed 12 Pakistani soldiers on Wednesday in the southwestern Baluchistan province bordering Afghanistan. Troops returning fire killed seven of the attackers.

Munir paid tribute on Friday to the fallen soldiers during a meeting in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan. He was quoted as saying that Pakistan was concerned over the “safe havens and liberty of action” the Pakistani Taliban have in Afghanistan.

A separate militant group, but an ally of the Afghan Taliban, the Pakistani Taliban has a deadly presence in Baluchistan, along with the Islamic State. In addition, there are local Baluch separatists that have a strong presence in the gas-rich area.

However, it was a newly formed militant group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan that claimed responsibility for one of Wednesday’s attacks, and it was unclear who was behind the other attack, AP reported.

The top Pakistani general brought up a Taliban promise from 2020, in agreement mediated through Washington, that the Afghanistan government would bar any terror group from using its country to launch attacks.