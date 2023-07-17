Iran resumes police patrols against hijab violations

The patrols would 'refer to the judiciary' those who violate the rules

Iranian police on Sunday relaunched police patrols to crackdown on women leaving their hair uncovered in public in protest against the country’s strict dress code.

According to state media, the patrols would “refer to the judiciary” those who violate the rules, which have been in place since the Islamic revolution of 1979.

"The police will launch car and foot patrols to warn, take legal measures, and refer to the judiciary those who disobey police orders and disregard consequences of dressing against the norms," the official IRNA news agency quoted police spokesman Saeed Montazer Almehdi as saying.

For several months the morality police disappeared from the streets following nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was arrested last September for allegedly violating the dress code. Iranian authorities relied on installing cameras in public places and closing businesses whose employees didn’t obey the rules to enforce the law.

However, fresh online images show female police officers, clad in all-black chadors, berating and arresting women whose heads were uncovered. Iran's reformist newspaper Shargh reported on Sunday that four women have received additional punishment including attending "psychological classes," and driving bans.

Earlier in May, the judiciary and the government proposed a "Support for the Culture of Hijab and Chastity" bill, which sparked heated debate within the country. The text proposes increased fines for "any person removing their veil in public places or on the internet" but withdraws the threat of a prison sentence.