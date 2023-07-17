Elizabeth Tsurkov's kidnappers reportedly tried to transfer her to Iran

According to Arab sources, there was at least one attempt to move Elizabeth overland to Iran

Iraqi militia who kidnapped Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov tried to transfer her to Iran, a new report said on Sunday.

While it is known that Tsurkov was kidnapped in March in Iraq, the exact circumstances of her disappearance so far remain rather vague. In particular, it is not clear how the Hezbollah-affiliated group responsible for her kidnapping knew that Truskov was in Baghdad.

New details revealed by Arab intelligence sources, however, provide a better understanding of what happened. According to them, it was Tsurkov herself who initiated the meeting with her captors, after having approached a Shia named Ahmed Alewani to open a channel of communication with his son, David Muhammad Alewani, a senior Hezbollah operative in Iraq.

It was during their second meeting with the researcher that they discovered that she is Israeli and decided to kidnap her. According to the sources, there was at least one attempt to move Elizabeth overland to Iran. It is not known whether this attempt was successful.

Tsurkov is a well-known academic in the Middle East who holds Israeli and Russian passports. She is a research fellow at the Institute for Foreign Policy Research in Philadelphia.

She entered Iraq with a Russian passport and first went to Kurdistan before reaching Baghdad. She has since been held by a Shia militia called Ta'ab Hezbollah.

Multiple efforts are being made by Israeli diplomacy to secure his release. After making her disappearance public two weeks ago, the Prime Minister's Office said Elizabeth Tsurkov was alive, and that Israel considered Iraq "responsible for her fate and security."

It was also clarified that the researcher had traveled to the country as part of her doctoral thesis and academic research on behalf of Princeton University in the United States.

"The incident is being handled by the competent authorities of the State of Israel, concerned about the safety and well-being of Elizabeth Tsurkov," the Prime Minister's Office said.