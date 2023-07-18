Iran has been harassing commercial ships and oil tankers in recent months

The United States will send additional F-35 and F-16 fighter jets and a warship to the Middle East to protect waterways from Iran’s seizure of vessels, the Pentagon announced on Monday.

"The (Pentagon) is increasing our presence and ability to monitor the (Strait of Hormuz) and surrounding waters," the Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.

She didn’t clarify where exactly the additional jets would be placed or how long they would stay in the region. Earlier on Sunday, a senior defense official said that the U.S. would send F-16s this weekend to back the A-10 attack aircraft that have been patrolling the Strait of Hormuz for over a week.

