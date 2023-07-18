Iran ‘instilling fear, intimidation’ amid signs of revived unrest

Activists say the Iranian regime is stepping up its repression to 'keep people off the streets' ahead of Mahsa Amini's death anniversary

Iran’s clerical rulers are tightening curbs on dissent ahead of the one-year anniversary Mahsa Amini's death in morality police custody, fearing a revival of nationwide unrest that rocked the Islamic Republic for months.

According to Reuters, journalists, lawyers, activists, human rights advocates, and students have been arrested or summoned in a campaign that has been described as “instilling fear and intimidation.”

On Sunday, police announced that the morality enforcers has intensified its crackdown on women flouting the compulsory dress code, a crackdown that senior officials have defended as necessary to maintain stability.

But some politicians and experts warned that mounting repression could deepen a crisis between the clerical leadership and society at large, at a time of growing popular discontent, 10 months since protests erupted.

In a show of civil disobedience, unveiled women have frequently appeared in public since the death of Amini on September 16, 2022. The 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman fell into a coma and died three days later following her arrest by the morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.

The incident unleashed years of pent-up anger over issues from tightening social and political controls to economic hardships, triggering the clerical establishment's worst legitimacy crisis in decades.

With the return of the morality police, which had largely vanished from the streets, rights advocates said the state is stepping up its repression to "keep people off the streets" ahead of Amini's death anniversary.

"The Islamic Republic feels threatened,” said Atena Daemi, a prominent human rights activist in Iran. “By redeploying the morality police, the regime is fuelling the people's revolution.”