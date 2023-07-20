Protesters in Baghdad set Swedish embassy ablaze

The incident comes after a controversial threat of Quran burnings in Sweden, with one demonstration planned in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm

Protesters charged the Swedish Embassy in Iraq, located in Baghdad's Green Zone, setting it on fire, according to reports early Thursday.

The incident came after a controversial threat of Quran burnings in Sweden, with one demonstration planned in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm later that day.

Protests erupted in response, organized by Iraqi Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr. Officials in Iraq condemned the incident and called for those responsible to face justice.

"The Iraqi government has instructed the relevant security services to conduct an urgent investigation and take all necessary measures to uncover the circumstances of the incident and identify the perpetrator," the embassy said in a statement.

Baghdad's Green Zone, a part of the city where the government and foreign embassies sit, has been the site of numerous attacks over the years.

