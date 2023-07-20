Iran wants release of its agents in exchange for Elizabeth Tsurkov - reports

Arab media reports that the Russian-Israeli academic was kidnapped by the Iranian-backed Iraqi Shiite militia for the purpose of a prisoner swap

Arab media reported on Wednesday evening that the regime in Tehran was seeking the release of several Iranian agents from Israel, in exchange for Russian-Israeli citizen Elizabeth Tsurkov. According to New Arab, the academic was kidnapped for this purpose.

The Russian-Israeli researcher and writer specializing in Syrian affairs, and a doctoral student at Princeton University, was abducted in March by the Kataeb Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Iraqi Shiite militia.

Ahmad al-Rubaye (AFP) Shiite volunteers from the Iraqi Ketaeb (brigade) Hezbollah march as they join the Iraqi army to fight against the Islamic State (IS).

"Elizabeth Tsurkov is still alive and we consider Iraq responsible for her fate and well-being,” the Israeli Prime Minister's office said earlier in July.

Tsurkov arrived in Baghdad "at the beginning of December 2022" with a "Russian passport", according to a Western diplomat posted in Iraq who requested anonymity, although it is illegal for an Israeli to enter the enemy country. Russia and the USA are cooperating with Israel to secure her release.

For its part, the Iraqi government has opened an investigation into the kidnapping of the Israeli academic in the country, announced its spokesman, Bassem al-Awadi.

"Given the level of the case, its intricacies, there will be no official statement on the subject until the Iraqi government completes its investigation and reaches conclusions. After that, there will be communiqués or official statements," he said on the set of Al-Ahd, a television station close to the Hachd al-Shaabi, pro-Iran ex-paramilitaries integrated into the regular Iraqi forces.

IRAQI PRIME MINISTER MEDIA OFFICE / AFP Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani delivers a speech during a press conference in Baghdad, Iraq.

Earlier this month, the Kataeb Hezbollah reacted in ambiguous terms to the Israeli accusations. The group's spokesman, Abu Ali Al-Askari, saw it as a "very dangerous admission" of "the presence of an Israeli security agent hostage in Iraq."