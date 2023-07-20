U.S. slams Iraqi security services for not protecting Swedish embassy

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani on Thursday expelled the Swedish ambassador to Baghdad

The United States on Thursday “strongly condemned” the attack on the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, which took place a few hours before, criticizing Iraqi security services for not preventing it.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi protesters charged the Swedish embassy, located in Baghdad's Green Zone, scaling the security barrier and lighting a small fire. The attack comes after a controversial plan to allow Quran burnings in Sweden, with another one planned in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm later Thursday.

“Freedom of peaceful assembly is an essential hallmark of democracy, but what occurred last night was an unlawful act of violence. It is unacceptable that Iraqi Security Forces did not act to prevent protestors from breaching the Swedish Embassy compound for a second time and damaging it,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

“We are in contact with our Swedish partners and have offered our support. Foreign missions should not be targets of violence. We call on the Government of Iraq to honor its international obligations to protect all diplomatic missions in Iraq against any intrusion or damage, as required by international law,” it added.

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani on Thursday expelled the Swedish ambassador to Baghdad and recalled the Iraqi charge d'affaires from Stockholm. He declared all diplomatic ties with Sweden as severed as the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm has been shut down. Baghdad also suspended the working permit of Sweden's telecom giant Ericsson on Iraqi soil.