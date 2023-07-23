Iran cheers on as crisis in Israel deepens, Netanyahu undergoes surgery

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Kanaani says 'the crisis in the heart of the Zionist regime is deeper than the crisis in the heart of its prime minister'

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani reacted to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu undergoing surgery to have a pacemaker implanted on Saturday, highlighting the deep division in “the heart” of Israeli society as the foremost crisis.

"The media are reporting that doctors used a pacemaker on the heart of the prime minister of the Zionist occupation regime,” Kanaani said , adding "but it is clear that the crisis in the heart of the Zionist regime is deeper than the crisis in the heart of its prime minister."

ATTA KENARE / AFP Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani holds a press conference in Tehran.

During the Iranian regime’s media blitz, a Tehran-based report inadvertently acknowledged Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, saying protestors “set up their tents in front of the Zionist Knesset building. The opponents have threatened to prevent the holding of the session of the Israeli Parliament on Sunday and Monday.” Far News reviewed the situation as, “the current unrest could lead to civil war.”

Tehran wasn’t the only enemy of Israel looking at the ongoing internal conflict in order to fan the flames. Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen were eager to point out the latest events of “Netanyahu’s surgery” and several letters warning against the judicial reform, including letters stating soldiers’ refusal to serve in the reserves, as “warnings of a military coup against him.”

Netanyahu’s surgery took place successfully at Tel Hashomer's Sheba Medical Center on the night between Saturday and Sunday, right before the Knesset convened for discussions before the second and third voting for a judicial reform measure on “reasonableness standard.”

The hospital reported that the prime minister's state of health was "good" and that he would remain under observation in the cardiology department. Despite his operation, Netanyahu, 73, pledged to be present at the vote and work to reach a broad consensus agreement.