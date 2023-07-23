Attack on Iranian police patrol leaves four dead in southeastern province

Iran's province of Sistan-Baluchistan sees four more policemen get killed in clashes, near the border with Afghanistan and Pakistan

An Iranian police patrol was attacked on Sunday, leaving four policemen dead in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan near the border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, state media reported.

"Three policemen were martyred in a terrorist attack on a police patrol unit," state news agency IRNA reported. The country’s state television later updated that a fourth died after succumbing to his wounds.

The circumstances of the attack were not immediately clear. Unrest has been quite common in the Sistan-Baluchistan province, which has a presence of drug smuggling gangs, rebels from the Baluchi minority, Sunni Muslim extremist groups, and incursions by the Afghani Taliban.

On July 8, terrorists from the jihadist Jaish al-Adl group attacked a police station in Zahedan of the Sistan-Baluchistan province. Explosives were used to blast open the gates, and an ensuing gun battle left two Iranian officers and four assailants killed.

In May, another deadly clash left five Iranian border guards when an armed group attacked in Saravan, southeast of Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan-Baluchistan. Iran’s state media indicated it was "a terrorist group that was seeking to infiltrate the country" but whose members "fled the scene after suffering injuries".

IRNA quoted a police official in late May, as saying "Taliban forces" had shot at an Iranian police station in Sistan-Baluchistan. Iran and Afghanistan have been arguing over water rights.

The Afghani Taliban were also blamed for harboring militants responsible for cross-border attacks against Pakistan, its military chief then warned the terror group governing Afghanistan that there would be an “effective response.”

The stern warning came after two militant attacks, which killed 12 Pakistani soldiers in the southwestern Baluchistan province bordering Afghanistan. The troops returned fire, killing seven of the assailants.