The Iranian Intelligence Ministry release a statement over an operation to take down an Israeli sabotage network, with Danish and Dutch financial support

A "terrorist cell" linked to Israel was dismantled in Iran, the Islamic Republic's Ministry of Intelligence announced on Monday. According to the statement, the operation took place last week.

The Iranian intelligence further indicated that members of this network working for Israel had received funding from Denmark and the Netherlands. However, Iran gave no details for the alleged Danish and Dutch financial support.

The Iranians said it had members of the "terrorist cell" arrested throughout the country, in several districts, and stated that dozens of bombs and weapons had been seized.

The Intelligence Ministry reported that the "terrorists" were planning to carry out attacks in several locations in the Islamic Republic. An alleged target was the tomb of Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Al-Quds Force, who was assassinated by the United States.

On Sunday, four Iranian policemen were killed on patrol in its Sistan-Baluchistan province, bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan. The local state media called it a terrorist attack. Unrest has been quite common in the area, due to a presence of drug smuggling gangs, rebels from the Baluchi minority, Sunni Muslim extremist groups, and incursions by the Afghani Taliban.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian spoke on Saturday night with his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in an attempt to gain the UAE’s support for an initiative to calm tempers in the region. Recently, the U.S. has significantly raised the level of its forces in the region to deal with Iran's provocations against merchant vessels.