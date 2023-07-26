Iran, Hamas held talks on how to respond to Israel crisis - report

Sides agreed to avoid 'direct interference' as judicial reform threatens Israel's unity

Iranian and Hamas officials met in Tehran over how to react to perceived Israeli instability surrounding its judicial reform, according to a report Tuesday in Reuters.

Members of the Palestinian terrorist group met with two Iranian security officials and a senior commander of the Quds Force, the elite arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, during a three-hour meeting last week, an Iranian diplomat told Reuters.

The sides agreed to avoid “direct interference,” preventing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from blaming enemy forces from abroad.

A Hamas source declined to comment but said the group is in ongoing talks with Iran and the Quds Force “over the whole situation and to discuss ways to upgrade the work of resistance.”

Israel's government passed a law on Monday limiting the Supreme Court's ability to strike down decisions based on a "reasonableness standard," marking thefirst legislation in its proposed judicial overhaul.

While Netanyahu has said that this will strengthen Israeli democracy and return checks and balances between the branches of government, protesters have taken to the streets en masse against the measure, with many fearing it will create an imbalance in power.

Some 10,000 reservists have threatened to not show up for military duty if the bill is passed, including more than 1,000 pilots. The Israel Defense Forces called for unity, warning that refusal to serve would cause damage to Israel's defensive capabilities.

Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, which is a proxy of Iran, hailed what he called "the worst day in the history of the Zionist entity."