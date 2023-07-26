Iran intensifies hijab crackdown on women, rights groups call for intervention

'Morality policing in Iran is back,' says Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International secretary general

The Iranian regime had launched an intensified crackdown against women over strict dress rules, Amnesty International said on Wednesday, calling on the international community to intervene.

According to Amnesty, the situation has worsened since April, when nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody started to diminish.

"The Iranian authorities are doubling down their oppressive methods of policing and punishing women and girls to quell widespread defiance of degrading and discriminatory compulsory veiling laws," Amnesty said.

Viral images posted online during the protest movement showed women removing their headscarves as well as carrying out daily tasks such as shopping bareheaded. But Amnesty said there is in fact "an intensified nationwide crackdown", and noted that police this month announced the return of car and foot patrols enforcing compulsory veiling across the country.

According to the rights group, over a million Iranian women have received SMS warnings threatening that their vehicles will be confiscated if they are found traveling in a car while unveiled.

"Morality policing in Iran is back," said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International secretary general.

She added the stepped-up enforcement was "intensified by mass surveillance technologies capable of identifying unveiled women in their cars and pedestrian spaces." Hundreds of businesses such as hotels, restaurants, pharmacies and shopping centers have been forcibly closed for refusing to enforce compulsory veiling laws while women have been denied access to education, banking services and public transport, Amnesty said.

"The international community must not stand idly by as the Iranian authorities intensify their oppression of women and girls," Callamard added.