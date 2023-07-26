Tehran claims the new weapon dramatically boosts its military capabilities and poses new challenges to its Western foes

Iran on Tuesday said it’s introduced a new weapon into its arsenal, the Abu Mahdi cruise missile. The country’s Defense Ministry said the projectile has been mass-produced.

It’s the first long-range naval ballistic missile designed to "completely destroy enemy carriers,” according to the ministry.

Some of its combat features include flying at low altitudes, withstanding electronic warfare, evading radar detection, and the use of artificial intelligence in its flight path design software.

The Islamic Republic News Agency said the modern missile can be fired from both ground and sea platforms, hitting targets within a range of one thousand kilometers.

“In line with the defense doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the improvement of its missile and defense power, we are witnessing a strategic system that we can call unparalleled,” Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani was quoted as saying.

The news comes as the Iranians are conducting an annual air force drill in the central part of the country.

"The air force has provided an acceptable level of security for the country's airspace… no enemy and no power present in the region has the ability to penetrate it," said Iranian military Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Mohammad Bagheri.

State media said more than 90 fighter planes, bombers, and drones are taking part in the military exercise.

Meanwhile, the United States is sending more fighter jets to the region to try and deter the Iranians from seizing commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf.

But the Islamic Republic says new weaponry like the Abu Mahdi missile dramatically expands the capabilities of its navy, especially in areas that are of concern to the west.