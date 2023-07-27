English
Iranian chess player who competed without hijab gets Spain citizenship

Iranian chess player Sara Khadem in Spain.
The 26-year-old player moved to Spain in January after an arrest warrant was issued against her by Iranian authorities

Iranian chess player Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, known as Sara Khadem, who competed without hijab in December in support of nationwide protests was granted Spanish citizenship. 

The 26-year-old player moved to Spain in January after an arrest warrant was issued against her by Iranian authorities over Khadem playing in the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Kazakhstan without the headscarf. According to Spain’s official media, the cabinet approved granting Khadem citizenship on Tuesday "taking into account the special circumstances" of her case.

Many well-known Iranian women took off their hijab in protest against the death of a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of the morality police in September. The athlete told Reuters she had no regrets over her support of the nationwide movement that was sparked by Amini’s death and brutally suppressed by the Iranian regime.

Earlier on Wednesday, rights groups called on the international community to intervene as Iran has increased crackdown against women over strict dress rules. 

"The Iranian authorities are doubling down their oppressive methods of policing and punishing women and girls to quell widespread defiance of degrading and discriminatory compulsory veiling laws," Amnesty International said.

