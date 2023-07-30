'I prayed a lot for your health. Stay alive,' Shohreh Ghamar wrote

Iranian actress Shohreh Ghamar was arrested on charges of publishing “offensive content and unsubstantiated claims” on social media after she posted a message to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, wishing him a speedy recovery after his cardiac surgery.

According to Iranian state media, Ghamar had written Instagram posts that included accusations and insults against the Iranian regime officials. One of the posts mentioned by the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency contained a message to Netanyahu that said “I prayed a lot for your health. Stay alive.”

Shortly prior to that, Iran's Judiciary News Agency, Mizan, said the content posted by the actress caused "the spread of psychological insecurity in society." Ghamar was also accused of calling for street protests.

More and more actors, directors and other public figures are being detained by the Iranian regime in recent months following nationwide protests, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody last year. Earlier on Saturday, Iranian authorities banned the editor-in-chief of reformist daily Etemad, Behrooz Behzadi, "from any press activity for a year" over coverage of protests.