Bomb blast at political rally kills dozens, wounds over 100 in Pakistan

A 'senior leader' from radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistani political party was meant to address the ceremony in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, near Afghanistan

The radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam political party in Pakistan was targeted Sunday by a bomb, killing at least 39 people and more than 100 wounded, local officials confirmed to AFP.

"A senior leader from the party was due to address the ceremony, but before his arrival a bomb explosion took place," the inspector general of police for the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, told AFP.

Gandapur said the blast targeted the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam political party, which was hosting a convention in the town of Khar, about 77 miles from the border with Afghanistan.

(Rescue 1122 Head Quarters via AP) In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, rescue workers inspect the site after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

"I can confirm that in the hospital we have 39 dead bodies, with 123 wounded that includes 17 patients in a serious condition," the health minister for KP, Riaz Anwar, told AFP. Provincial governor Haji Ghulam Ali also confirmed the death toll to AFP.

The political party gathering came ahead of Pakistani general elections later this year. In May, the country saw unrest over the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. He had beseeched his supporters to go out to the streets in "freedom" protests.

The protests saw a heavy-handed response, with tear gas and water cannons, over 4,000 people detained, at least nine people dead, and hundreds of police officers wounded. As a result of the unrest, 10 of Khan’s party leaders were arrested

Khan heads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, now in the opposition, and previously ruled the Muslim-majority nation from 2018 to 2022. He blamed the military for his downfall.