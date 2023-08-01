UK recognizes 'acts of genocide' against Iraqi Yazidis by Islamic State

Yazidis were subjected to massacres, forced marriages, and sex slavery during the Islamic State's rule from 2014-2015 in northern Iraq

The United Kingdom on Tuesday officially acknowledged that the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group committed “acts of genocide” against Iraq’s Yazidi people in 2014.

Yazidis – whose pre-Islamic religion made them the target of IS extremists – were subjected to massacres, forced marriages, and sex slavery during the jihadist’s two-year rule in the northern Iraqi province of Sinjar.

London made the announcement ahead of events to mark “the nine-year anniversary of atrocities” committed by the IS against the Kurdish-speaking Yazidi minority.

So far, the UK has acknowledged only four other instances where genocide has occurred – the Holocaust, Rwanda, Srebrenica, and acts of genocide in Cambodia.

"The Yazidi population suffered immensely at the hands of Daesh nine years ago and the repercussions are still felt to this day," UK's Middle East Minister Tariq Ahmad said in the statement. "Justice and accountability are key for those whose lives have been devastated.”

Nearly six years since Iraq declared "victory" over IS, many Yazidis have still not been able to return to Sinjar. Thousands still live in camps for displaced people, and those who have returned face an unstable security situation and inadequate or nonexistent public services.

Murad Ismael, co-founder of the global Yazidi organization Yazda, hailed the UK recognition as an "important step,” calling acknowledgment the “heart of justice process and helping victims to heal from the deep wounds of this genocide.”

Nadia Murad, a Yazidi Nobel Peace Prize Laureate campaigning against the use of sexual violence in war, particularly against the Yazidis, said she hoped the British government would now seek justice by “holding British-born fighters to account.”

"The world cannot afford to let ISIS members walk free. It sends a message to the world that you can murder and rape with impunity."