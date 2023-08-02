According to Salami, last year's protests were 'the most serious, the most dangerous, the most unequal and the most massive global battle' against Iran

Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander, General Hossein Salami, warned on Tuesday that enemies of Iran were plotting "sedition" ahead of the anniversary of the previous year's protests.

Speaking at a conference of paramilitary Basij militia leaders in Tehran, General Salami said that enemies of the Iranian regime had suffered a crushing defeat in last year's protests, which he described as "riots."

He added that these enemies would not succeed in inciting sedition because of the "preparedness and vigilance" of the Islamic Republic. According to him, "the solution to these conspiracies is prevention."

Salami also highlighted the crucial role of the Basij militia and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards during last year's massive protests, which "stood with the people, exposed the enemy's plots and won victory. with ingenuity and perseverance."

According to Salami, last year's protests were "the most serious, the most dangerous, the most unequal and the most massive global battle" against the Islamic Republic. The unrest began after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, who died in September following her arrest for allegedly breaking strict dress rules imposed on women by the regime.

The government crackdown on protests had led to hundreds of deaths, including members of the security forces, as well as thousands of arrests. Iranian authorities, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, have long accused "hostile foreign powers" of stoking internal unrest.

In June, Iranian intelligence services accused 20 countries, including Israel, of involvement in the nationwide protests. Other countries cited were the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Belgium, Italy, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.